Michigan AG: Trump’s Voter Fraud Lawsuits Are Racist

The Michigan Attorney General declared Thursday that President Trump’s efforts to force a recount in the state through the courts are racist.

Democrat Dana Nessel bizarrely contended that the lawsuits centre around the notion that black people are to blame for voter fraud.

“Really the themes that we see, that persist, are this: Black people are corrupt, Black people are incompetent and Black people can’t be trusted,” Nessel declared. “That’s the narrative that is continually espoused by the Trump campaign and their allies in these lawsuits,” the AG claimed, as reported by The Detroit Free Press.

Nessel’s “proof” to back up her claims is that Trump’s lawsuits are focused on Detroit, rather than outside counties in the state. Because Detroit has more black residents, that somehow makes Trump’s lawsuit racist.

Of course, Detroit is the biggest urban area in the state, so it makes perfect sense that Trump's suits are focused there, as that's where the most votes are.

