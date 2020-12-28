Michigan AG Dana Nessel Pursues Legal Sanctions Against Lawyers Questioning Election

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) is pursuing legal sanctions against lawyers who questioned the outcome of the November election.

Nessel, who has defended Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D), said this week she is going to go after the attorneys who filed lawsuits alleging vote fraud and that votes were manipulated by Dominion Voting Systems.

“You know if you will have your name attached to it, and you have made intentional misrepresentations of facts to the court, I absolutely believe that you ought to be held accountable,” Nessel said, Michigan Radio reported.

Nessel said she will file complaints with the Attorney Grievance Commission “because the lawsuits contained deliberate misinformation.”

“In some of these cases, absolutely. We will be asking for sanctions. We’ll be asking for court costs and attorney’s fees,” she said.

She will pursue “any” attorney who questioned the process of the election, Michigan Radio said.- READ MORE

