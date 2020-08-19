Michelle Obama Once Praised Rapist Harvey Weinstein: ‘Wonderful Human Being’ and ‘a Good Friend’ (VIDEO)

“I know Joe. He is a profoundly decent man, guided by faith,” said former first lady Michelle Obama during her pre-recorded speech for the virtual Democratic National Convention on Monday night.

Well, I hate to break it to you, but Michelle Obama has proven to not be a very great judge of character.

Michelle Obama is an excellent judge of character.#sarcasmpic.twitter.com/AuLaVYHVJC — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) August 18, 2020

On November 8, 2013, then-first lady Michelle Obama gave a speech during a Careers in Film Symposium at the White House. The event was organized by none other than Harvey Weinstein.

“He is a wonderful human being, a good friend and just a powerhouse,” Michelle said of Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein was first publicly accused of sexual assault in October 2017 and was charged with rape and other sex crimes earlier this year, but his history of sexual abuse and harassment had been an open secret for nearly twenty years prior. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --