Michael Wolff Claims His Anti-Trump Book Is Sparking a Revelation and Will ‘End’ the Trump Presidency

On Friday, Michael Wolff released his newest book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” which allegedly details President Donald Trump’s first nine months in office.

While some of the claims have been debunked, Wolff claimed during an interview with BBC he compiled the book by using the “time-honored fashion” of talking to people close to Trump.

Detractors of the president have repeatedly made attempts to oust Trump from office, and Wolff claimed his book is the final straw. He said:

“Suddenly everywhere people are going, ‘Oh, my God, it’s true, he has no clothes.’ That’s the background to the perception and the understanding that will finally end … this presidency.” (IJR)

The Republican National Committee has started a war against the author of the wild tell-all book about President Donald Trump and his administration.

In an email blast and follow-up tweet, the RNC distributed a reimagined cover for Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury decorated with prominent journalists’ critiques of the book.

The Republican mock-up, titled “Liar and Phony,” quotes several notable journalists commenting on Wolff’s book, including esteemed White House reporter Maggie Haberman of the New York Times, CNN’s senior media correspondent Brian Stelter and Politico’s senior media reporter Michael Calderone. The reviews are in… pic.twitter.com/UNdkNbBEFF — GOP (@GOP) January 5, 2018

"He gets basic details wrong," the GOP quoted Haberman as saying. The Times correspondent made her remarks during a Friday appearance on CNN's "New Day," in which she said Wolff's book is "notionally" and "conceptually true," but includes details that "are often wrong." (HUFFINGTON POST)

