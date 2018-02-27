Michael Savage Unveils Platform for Possible California Senate Run: Borders, Language, Culture (VIDEO)

As Michael Savage contemplates a run for the U.S. Senate in California, the radio star on Monday unveiled a platform of borders, language and culture.

In an email to Breitbart News, Savage outlined his plan for the Golden State if he decides to jump into the race:

Seal the borders, build the wall like a citadel, deport illegal alien prisoners.

English is the only language permitted on government documents, including ballots used for voting. Again: English only voting

Fix the homeless problem in the big cities of California – get rid of the needles, feces and trash off the streets.

Bring the state taxes of California down to 9%.

No more racism as a way of life among the political class.

Be strong on the environment. – READ MORE

