Michael Savage Unveils Platform for Possible California Senate Run: Borders, Language, Culture (VIDEO)
As Michael Savage contemplates a run for the U.S. Senate in California, the radio star on Monday unveiled a platform of borders, language and culture.
In an email to Breitbart News, Savage outlined his plan for the Golden State if he decides to jump into the race:
Seal the borders, build the wall like a citadel, deport illegal alien prisoners.
English is the only language permitted on government documents, including ballots used for voting. Again: English only voting
Fix the homeless problem in the big cities of California – get rid of the needles, feces and trash off the streets.
Bring the state taxes of California down to 9%.
No more racism as a way of life among the political class.
Be strong on the environment. – READ MORE
