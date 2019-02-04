Michael Moore says Dems need to accept far-left Ocasio-Cortez as party leader: ‘No middle ground anymore’

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore declared U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez the new leader of the Democratic Party, while urging political moderates to take a position because there “is no middle ground anymore.”

“She is the leader. Everybody knows it. Everybody feels it,” Moore said of the freshman congresswoman from New York during a Friday interview on MSNBC.

“If you’re being moderate, stop being moderate. Take a position,” Moore responded. “There’s no middle ground anymore. There’s no halfway point to should somebody be paid a living wage. ‘Well, I’m a moderate so I think they could be paid half of that living wage.’

“You know, on the issue of choice, there is no halfway there. You’re either for it or you’re against it. Do you believe in equal rights for women? Do you believe we should have an Equal Rights Amendment? There’s no middle ground. There’s no time for moderation,” he continued. – READ MORE