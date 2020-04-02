Michael Keaton of ‘Batman’ fame begs President Trump to ‘please get out of the way’ amid coronavirus pandemic

Actor Michael Keaton of “Batman” fame disappointed many of his fans this week when he showed that he is just another Hollywood star who is hopelessly infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome by telling the president to “get out of the way” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While watching President Trump’s daily press briefing on COVID-19 yesterday, Keaton took to Instagram to pathetically beg the president to just “get out of the way.”

“Please. I swear. I’m not even hating or yelling,” Keaton wrote. “Just, please get out of the way. No one will get mad. Please. Move out of the way. Please.”

President Trump has tried to be as transparent as possible since this pandemic began, giving Americans daily updates on the situation in his press briefings. Given the fact that liberals have been calling for more transparency from Trump for years, it’s ironic that this is the very thing they are whining about now. – READ MORE

