Michael Douglas Gets Ahead Of Masturbation Allegations Before They Come Out

Michael Douglas didn’t wait for forthcoming sexual misconduct allegations to come out against him before denying them as completely false.

The Hollywood Reporter is reportedly working on a story that includes a claim from a female employee who accuses Douglas of masturbating in front of her and blackballing her from Hollywood. The “Wall Street” star has already heard about the story and is seeking to discredit the claims before they’re even published.

“I felt the need to get ahead of this. It pertains to me but I’m also getting a sense of how it reflects in our culture, and what is going on today. I see it as a cautionary tale,” Douglas told Deadline Hollywood in an interview published Tuesday.

Douglas revealed that his attorney got in touch with him before the holidays, informing him that the Hollywood Reporter was working on the story in which the former employee of his New York-based production company is expected to come forward with the claims. The woman, who worked in development for Douglas’ company, is claiming the actor used inappropriate language in front of her, masturbated in front of her and later blackballed her from getting a job in the industry. – READ MORE

