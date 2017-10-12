MGM Resorts disputes Las Vegas police timeline of shooting

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Monday that gunman Stephen Paddock shot and wounded a Mandalay Bay hotel security guard outside his hotel room door and sprayed 200 bullets down the hall six minutes before he opened fire Oct. 1 from his high-rise suite on a crowd at a country music festival below.

That was a different account from the one police gave last week: that Paddock shot the unarmed guard, Jesus Campos, after unleashing his barrage of fire on the crowd, where 58 people were killed and hundreds were injured.

“This remains an ongoing investigation with a lot of moving parts. As evidenced by law enforcement briefings over the past week, many facts are still unverified and continue to change as events are under review,” Debra DeShong, a spokeswoman for MGM Resorts International, said in a statement Tuesday. “We cannot be certain about the most recent timeline that has been communicated publically, and we believe what is currently being expressed may not be accurate.” – READ MORE