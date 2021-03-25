Mexico’s president states the obvious: It’s Biden’s fault migrants are surging at the border

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador blamed President Joe Biden on Tuesday for the ongoing immigration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, suggesting that the new president and his administration provoked mass migration by broadcasting open-borders policies.

The left-wing politician, often referred to as AMLO, appeared to agree with conservative critics of the president, who say that his departure from former President Donald Trump’s tougher stance on immigration has resulted in unprecedented numbers of migrants surging into the country, Newsweek reported.

“Expectations were created that with the government of President Biden, there would be a better treatment of migrants. And this has caused Central American migrants, and also from our country, wanting to cross the border thinking that it is easier to do so,” the Mexican president said during a Tuesday press conference.

AMLO: “Expectations were created that with the Government of President Biden there would be a better treatment of migrants. And this has caused Central American migrants, and also from our country, wanting to cross the border thinking that it is easier to do so” pic.twitter.com/TNrZQamuWK — José Díaz-Briseño (@diazbriseno) March 23, 2021

Later in the same press conference, according to Newsweek, Obrador blamed Biden for making matters worse at the border by ignoring the fact that bad actors such as smugglers and traffickers are able to capitalize on the mass migration. – READ MORE

