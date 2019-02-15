 

Menendez threatens to call police on reporter asking about Green New Deal: report

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., had a fiery exchange with a reporter on Capitol Hill on Wednesday when asked to comment on the Green New Deal.

Henry Rodgers, the Daily Caller’s Capitol Hill reporter, approached the senator at a subway station and asked him if he supported Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s legislative proposal.

Menendez avoided the question and asked where Rodgers worked. Rodgers said that when he told Menendez he worked for the Daily Caller, the Democrat responded by saying he would not answer any questions. An intern who was with Rodgers asked a follow-up question, and tensions apparently rose.

The reporter followed the tweet with an audio clip from their back-and-forth.

“I am wondering why you won’t answer questions on the Green New Deal?” Rodgers asked. – READ MORE

