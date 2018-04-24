Politics
Melania Trump’s hat steals the show during first official state visit
First lady Melania Trump‘s white ensemble caught attention Tuesday as she stepped out during President Donald Trump‘s first official state visit of his presidency.
Melania’s suit jacket is from the Michael Kors Collection, the office of the FLOTUS confirmed to ABC News today. The jacket appears to be Kors’ double crepe-sablé draped blazer, priced at $2,195, from the designer’s Spring 2018 collection. There is no word if the white, wide-brimmed hat is also a Kors design.
The Trumps were joined at the White House by the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife, Brigitte, who also wore white.
