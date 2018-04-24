View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics

Melania Trump’s hat steals the show during first official state visit

Posted on by
Share:

First lady Melania Trump‘s white ensemble caught attention Tuesday as she stepped out during President Donald Trump‘s first official state visit of his presidency.

Melania’s suit jacket is from the Michael Kors Collection, the office of the FLOTUS confirmed to ABC News today. The jacket appears to be Kors’ double crepe-sablé draped blazer, priced at $2,195, from the designer’s Spring 2018 collection. There is no word if the white, wide-brimmed hat is also a Kors design.

The Trumps were joined at the White House by the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, and his wife, Brigitte, who also wore white.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Melania Trump's hat steals the show during first official state visit |GMA
Melania Trump's hat steals the show during first official state visit |GMA

First lady Melania Trump's white ensemble stole the show Tuesday as she stepped out during President Donald Trump's first official State Visit of his presidency.

Good Morning America Good Morning America
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: