Melania Trump spokesperson says ‘weight lifted’ from first family after Mueller report release

As President Trump and the first lady prepare to welcome thousands of children and their families to annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House, Melania Trump’s spokesperson opened up about some of what people can expect this year.

Stephanie Grisham told “Fox & Friends” on Monday morning the first lady planned every detail of Monday’s spring event – from the color of the eggs to the activities offered.

When asked how the end of the Russia investigation felt as they were planning the final details of Monday’s Easter Egg Roll, Grisham said a weight was lifted off the administration.

“It was all very ridiculous, it’s great, we were down at Mar-a-Lago with the president and fast lady. Good mood and spirit.” – READ MORE