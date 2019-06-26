Melania Trump Announces New White House Press Secretary

First lady Melania Trump announced on Tuesday that her Director of Communications, Stephanie Grisham, was being promoted to be the next White House Press Secretary and Communications Director.

“I am pleased to announce @StephGrisham45 will be the next @PressSec & Comms Director!” Trump tweeted. “She has been with us since 2015 – @potus & I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country. Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse. #BeBest”

President Donald Trump announced earlier this month that current White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was leaving the administration, tweeting: “After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas. She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas – she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!” – READ MORE