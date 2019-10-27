Meghan McCain says post-Trump America will be a ‘very, very dark place’ for the Republican party

Meghan McCain opined that the country would be a “very, very dark place” for the Republican party after President Donald Trump office.

McCain made the comments to Margaret Hoover in an interview on the PBS show “Firing Line.”

“I really worry about it because, and the numbers show this by the way, whatever you want to say about the left, there are people like that do a really good job of speaking to young people,” she said.

“And I think for us, and I always laugh like young Republican groups start at 40,” she joked.

“And I think post-Trump America for the party is going to be a very, very dark place to rebuild,” McCain said. – READ MORE