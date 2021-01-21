Meghan McCain Says DC ‘Might As Well Be Baghdad’

Meghan McCain compared Washington, D.C. to “a war zone” and Baghdad on “The View” Tuesday.

“Look, D.C. is, not an exaggeration or hubris to say, it looks like a war zone right now. I mean, this might as well be Baghdad. There are more U.S. troops present here than Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria combined,” McCain said.

“So you know if this is anyone’s definition of making America great, I don’t know who they are.”

Security measures have increased ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s upcoming inauguration. Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller said the Defense Department is still vetting National Guard members stationed in the city, according to a Monday press release.

“While we have no intelligence indicating an insider threat, we are leaving no stone unturned in securing the capital,” Miller said, according to the press release. “This type of vetting often takes place by law enforcement for significant security events.”

Rioters breached the Capitol building on Jan. 6 after a march turned into a deadly riot against the Electoral College’s certification of the presidential election results.

McCain said Trump is carrying “the lowest approval ratings of any modern president in history.”

“So by all accounts and by anyone’s metric, he’s leaving as a failure in a lot of ways despite the amount of policies that he has enacted that I thought were good and productive,” McCain said.

“And, I just think of some words that my dad used to say, ‘God may have mercy on his soul but I don’t know if the American public will,’” McCain said.

McCain didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.