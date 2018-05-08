Meghan McCain: “Everybody Chill Out On My Dad … Be Kind” While He Freely Criticizes Trump & Others (Video)

John McCain has always had thin skin.

Now his daughter is asking people to respect that. Even after he picks fights with others who need to shut the hell up, according to her.

So while McCain sits at home and criticizes President Trump and writes a memoir doing the same on Your dime — or while Cindy McCain calls True Pundit “crackpots” — everyone should refrain from criticising McCain.

Because he’s special.

.@MeghanMcCain tells us her father is having a "great recovery" and is "making jokes": "I'd like everybody to take a collective breath and chill out on my dad for a second…" https://t.co/Vhegu0pXqb pic.twitter.com/duPSM9GRJq — The View (@TheView) May 9, 2018

This is hardly the poster family for American values.

