Meghan McCain: “Everybody Chill Out On My Dad … Be Kind” While He Freely Criticizes Trump & Others (Video)

John McCain has always had thin skin.

Now his daughter is asking people to respect that. Even after he picks fights with others who need to shut the hell up, according to her.

So while McCain sits at home and criticizes President Trump and writes a memoir doing the same on Your dime — or while Cindy McCain calls True Pundit “crackpots” — everyone should refrain from criticising McCain.

Because he’s special.

This is hardly the poster family for American values.

