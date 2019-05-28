Meghan Markle to skip lunch with Prince Harry, Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth during state visit

Meghan Markle won’t be present when Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II host President Trump and first lady Melania for lunch at the palace.

A schedule for the Trumps’ state visit to the U.K. has been released, indicating that the former “Suits” actress (and prior Hillary Clinton supporter) won’t attend.

Duchess Meghan remains on maternity leave following the birth of her and Prince Harry’s first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, earlier this month.

Queen Elizabeth II will host the Trumps at Buckingham Palace on Monday, June 3, with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, among those in attendance. – READ MORE