Meet One of AOC’s Congressional Challengers: a Former NYPD Officer Who ‘Despises Socialism’

A high school civics teacher inspired by his students to run for Congress officially filed his Federal Election Commission (FEC) paperwork to take on freshman firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) for New York’s 14th District.

John Cummings — a retired NYPD Harbor Unit officer and native of the Bronx — announced that he had filed the necessary paperwork to run for Congress as a Republican against Ocasio-Cortez in the 2020 election.

(…)

Cummings has entered into a Republican primary where he will have to face off against two other candidates, including businesswoman Scherie Murray, whoannounced her bid for the seat earlier this week. He will face an uphill climb against Ocasio-Cortez if he wins the primary and goes on to the general election, as the New York Democrat won her district with more than 78 percent of the vote.

However, Cummings is not deterred by this. He said that he believes “once people start to realize” the “freedom” and “financial” costs of “socialism” that they will vote for him.

“I think people in this country and I think people in this district generally appreciate the freedoms that they have,” said Cummings. “And once that you commit to something like that, to socialism, — and like I said before, I despise socialism — once you commit to that, all of your freedoms and liberties disappear.” – READ MORE