Meet Biden’s new chief medical adviser: Fauci

President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday asked Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, to serve as his chief medical adviser.

Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview that he asked Fauci to serve in the position in addition to staying on in his longtime role as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“I asked him to stay on the exact same role he’s had for the past several presidents, and I asked him to be a chief medical adviser for me as well, and be part of the COVID team,” Biden told the network in his first joint interview with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris since the election.

Fauci is one of the most prominent members of President Trump’s coronavirus task force and polls show he is among the most trusted public officials when it comes to the coronavirus. But his media appearances, during which he urged Americans to stay home, wear masks and take other precautions, often put him at odds with Trump. READ MORE:

