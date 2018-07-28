Media: Trump’s 4.1% Growth Won’t Last

President Trump told a crowd at an Illinois steel plant on Thursday that if quarterly growth “has a 4 in front of it, we’re happy.”

On Friday, the Commerce Department reported that indeed the economy had grown 4.1 percent in the second quarter of this year – the best quarter in four years.

“Historic unemployment, a steady rise in wages, and a variety of tax breaks likely boosted spending by businesses and consumers during the April through June period,” NBC News reported.

But the network cautioned that “Friday’s figures all but solidify the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will continue its plan of gradually raising its benchmark interest rate for the remainder of 2018 and into 2019.”

ABC News suggested we should enjoy our growth, fueled by “consumers who began spending their tax cuts and exporters who rushed to get their products delivered ahead of retaliatory tariffs,” now because it is unlikely to last.

“President Donald Trump is predicting growth will accelerate under his economic policies,” ABC News wrote. “But private forecasters cautioned that the April-June pace is unsustainable because it stems from temporary factors. The rest of the year is likely to see good, but slower growth of around 3 percent.” – READ MORE