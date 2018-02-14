Media frenzy after Sessions notes law enforcement’s ‘Anglo-American’ heritage

The Justice Department pushed back strongly Monday after critics, including some in the media, claimed Attorney General Jeff Sessions used racist language when he addressed a group of sheriffs.

Sessions told the National Sheriffs Association, “The office of sheriff is a critical part of the Anglo-American heritage of law enforcement.”

The “Anglo-American heritage” part of Sessions’ comment caught the eye of writers at a number of media outlets. Newsweek headlined a story with “Jeff Sessions faces fresh racism charge after praising ‘Anglo-American Heritage’ of law enforcement.”

There was even more outrage on social media. Time magazine national correspondent Charlotte Alter tweeted that Sessions’ statement was proof that “our justice system is rooted in white supremacy.”

Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, tweeted that the remarks were “a dog whistle” and “appalling,” while actress Alyssa Milano said that Sessions should be “fired immediately.” – READ MORE

Comedian and Hulu talk show host Sarah Silverman took to Twitter Tuesday and viciously attacked Attorney General Jeff Sessions over his use of the term “Anglo-American” on Monday while speaking to a conference of the National Sheriffs’ Association.

“He’s a racist cunt (no offense to cunts),” Silverman tweeted, linking to a video of Sessions’s speech.

He’s a racist cunt (no offense to cunts) https://t.co/nAAOiqwK9L — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 13, 2018

“The office of sheriff is a critical part of the Anglo-American heritage of law enforcement,” Sessions said, igniting a flurry of invective and charges of racism from many leftist activists and elite media personalities.- READ MORE