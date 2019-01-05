McConnell: House funding bill couldn’t pass Senate

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) blasted a House bill to reopen the government as “a time-wasting act of political posturing,” arguing that it couldn’t get the 60 votes needed to pass the Senate.

“Any viable compromise will need to carry the endorsement of the president before it receives a vote in either House of Congress. Under these conditions … the package presented by the House’s new Democratic leaders yesterday can only be seen as a time-wasting act of political posturing,” McConnell said from the Senate floor.

The House passed a package on Thursday night that would fully reopen the government by funding the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) through Feb. 8 and the rest of the government through the end of the fiscal year.

But Trump has threatened to veto it and McConnell has pledged that he will not move it, or any other government funding bill, without Trump’s support. – READ MORE