Mayors of major US cities say they will not cooperate with planned ICE raids of illegal aliens

Several leaders of major U.S. cities have reacted to reports of planned Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, and they say they will not cooperate with the federal action.

Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that she had cancelled access to ICE of their police databases, and sounded off to the department about her opposition to the raids.

“I have also personally spoken with ICE leadership in Chicago and voiced my strong objection to any such raids,” Lightfoot said.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti made no distinction between legal and illegal immigrants in his statement that rejected the planned raids.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner released a statement citing the “rich cultural contributions” of immigrants to his city.

"The city does not try to do ICE's job, nor does it try to impede ICE," he added.