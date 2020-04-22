Mayor Bill de Blasio’s social distancing ‘snitch’ line backfires spectacularly

Democrat New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s call for citizens to tattle on their fellow New Yorkers for violating social distancing guidelines backfired spectacularly, according to reports revealing that the text number became so overwhelmed with prank messages that it shut down over the weekend.

The mayor himself was even turned in.

On Saturday, de Blasio released a video encouraging New Yorkers to take photos of individuals who may be violating social distancing rules and to turn in offenders by texting the picture and location to a 311 number so that they could be reported to the police.

The mayor explained that it is “easier than ever” to tell on those who are breaking the rules.

But according to the New York Post, de Blasio’s “snitch number” was inundated with “penis photos” and “Hitler memes” amid a wave of prank messages.

In a separate report, the Post confirmed that the line was so overwhelmed with “crank complaints” that it briefly shut down on Sunday. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --