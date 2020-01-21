Maxine Waters reveals Democrats’ impeachment agenda, vows party ‘will not stop’ impeachment push

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) vowed Sunday that Democrats “will not stop” pursing the impeachment of President Donald Trump if their current efforts prove unsuccessful.

“The subpoenas that I have issued thats gone through the lower courts are now going to be heard at the Supreme Court in March,” Waters said on MSNBC.

“We will not stop. Whether or not that leads to another impeachment activity, I don’t know,” she continued. “But I know we must continue with the work that our constituents have elected us to come to Congress to do.”

The subpoenas that Waters referred to, which she issued as chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, are for President Donald Trump’s personal and business financial records held with Deutsche Bank, his longtime lender, according to the New York Times. – READ MORE