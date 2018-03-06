Maxine ‘Impeach 45’ Waters Receives ‘National Unity Award’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), who has repeatedly called President Donald Trump a racist and vowed to get Trump impeached, received the “National Unity Award” at Sunday’s Martin and Coretta King Unity Breakfast in Selma, Alabama.

.@RepMaxineWaters received National Unity Award at the 2018 commemoration of Bloody Sunday pic.twitter.com/ptNgkJYUHY — Sarah D. Wire (@sarahdwire) March 4, 2018

According to the Selma Times-Journal, the award goes to “someone special who has gone the extra mile to make a difference in the world for his or her race.” The breakfast kicked off the Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee event that commemorates “Bloody Sunday” on the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Waters on Sunday again accused Trump of being a racist, this time for reportedly saying that Waters needs to “take an IQ test” at the Gridiron Dinner on Saturday evening. While mocking Waters’ outrageous comments, “impeach 45” chants, and other shenanigans, Trump reportedly said:

How about that one? Maxine Waters, ‘He must be impeached!’ That’s all she knows how to say, ‘He must be impeached!’ Impeached! … But he’s done nothing wrong. Doesn’t matter, they say. What has he done wrong? ‘I don’t know! You got to be impeached!’ … And then I say … I get in trouble for this, ‘She has to immediately, take an IQ test.’ And people go crazy. – READ MORE

