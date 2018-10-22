‘MAXIMUM PENALTIES’ — PRESIDENT TRUMP ISSUES STERN WARNING FOR ANYONE ENGAGING IN VOTER FRAUD

President Trump on Saturday tweeted a warning to people engaged in voter fraud, stating that those found guilty would be subject to “both civil and criminal” penalties.

“All levels of government and Law Enforcement are watching carefully for VOTER FRAUD, including during EARLY VOTING,” Trump tweeted. “Cheat at your own peril. Violators will be subject to maximum penalties, both civil and criminal!”

All levels of government and Law Enforcement are watching carefully for VOTER FRAUD, including during EARLY VOTING. Cheat at your own peril. Violators will be subject to maximum penalties, both civil and criminal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2018

President Trump’s belief that thousands if not millions engaged in voter fraud during the 2016 election led to the founding of a commission to investigate the issue, but it was dissolved in January amidst difficulties obtaining cooperation from several states, each of which has different rules government elections. – READ MORE