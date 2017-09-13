Mattis to visit US base housing nuclear-capable bombers and missiles

More than a week after North Korea detonated its largest nuclear device to date, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will visit the only base in the United States to house nuclear-capable bombers and nuclear tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles—Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota.

Mattis will make the trip to the base on Wednesday, the Defense Department said on Tuesday. It will be part of a three-day trip for the defense secretary.

On Thursday, Mattis will travel to Omaha, Neb., “to meet with U.S. Strategic Command leadership and discuss strategic deterrence in the 21st century.” And on Friday he will be in Mexico as the first Defense Secretary to participate in Mexican Independence Day activities. It will be the fifth ever visit by a U.S. Secretary of Defense to Mexico. – READ MORE