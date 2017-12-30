True Pundit

Mattis Responds Like Only He Can When Asked About North Korea's Missile Program — Instant Classic

Defense Secretary James Mattis commented on the development of North Korea’s missile program on Friday, responding bluntly with just three words.

“Nothing impresses me,” Mattis said when asked about North Korea’s efforts.

“What form that pressure takes in terms of physical operations is something that will be determined by the cognizant governments,” Mattis told Fox News. “Obviously if a government finds there is a ship in their port conducting trade that was forbidden under the U.N. Security Council resolution then they have an obligation and so far we’ve seen nations take that obligation seriously.”- READ MORE

Mattis did it again.
