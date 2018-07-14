Mattis Has Perfect ‘Mad Dog’ Response After Being Pushed on Fake News

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said there was no truth to reports that the Pentagon is engaging in “damage control” after President Donald Trump’s meeting with allies in Brussels, Belgium.

“I just heard about this story that the Pentagon is in damage control,” Mattis told reporters in a short press conference with reporters.

“That was fascinating, I love reading fiction.”

Mattis, who spoke with reporters during his flight from Zagreb, Croatia, to Oslo, Sweden, Friday, said the administration is getting strong results in discussions with NATO allies.

Mattis said the news was not fact-based and suggested the reporters accompanying him in “full transparency” would have noticed if the NBC report was true.

“It must have been the most pleasant damage control … I ever could have imagined, with the level of unity, of purpose that we experienced there,” Mattis said.

“People are entitled to their opinion even if it is not fact-based.”- READ MORE

Secretary of Defense James Mattis is known for his badass one-linersand motivating quotes. The speech he gave to the graduating class at the Naval War College was no exception.

After continuing on for a bit, an official brought Mattis a water bottle.

“If this was vodka, it’d be a lot better speech,” he said before taking a sip.

“But I’m not supposed to glamorize alcohol anymore. So young folks, you ignore what I just said,” Mattis added. – READ MORE

