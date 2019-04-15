Massive fire breaks out in Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

The famed Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France was engulfed in flames on Monday leading to the collapse of the structure’s main spire. The intense flames leaped out from two of its bell towers minutes before the spire collapsed, and later spread to one of the cathedral’s iconic rectangular towers.

A church spokesman told French media that all of Notre Dame Cathedral’s frame is burning after the spire collapsed.

“Everything is burning, nothing will remain from the frame,” spokesman Andre Finot said.

The intensity of the flames coming out of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris… pic.twitter.com/JDAMCXFMk4 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 15, 2019

Dramatic video showed black smoke billowing from the top of the cathedral as firefighters furiously worked to contain the flames. The sight stopped pedestrians in their tracks along the Seine River, which passes under the cathedral.

"Notre-Dame of Paris is in flames. Emotion in the whole nation. Thoughts for all Catholics and for all French," President Emmanuel Macron tweeted. "Like all our countrymen, I'm sad to see this part of us burn."


