Massive crowds gather in Chicago and NYC for Pride month as global COVID-19 deaths surpass 500,000

June is Pride month, and June 28 is a celebrated day in LGBTQ history as it is the anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion in New York City on June 28, 1969. Most cities have canceled their Pride events and parades because of the coronavirus pandemic. But apparently not everyone got the message, especially in Chicago, where a massive crowd gathered.

LIVE: Aerial footage shows massive crowds rallying to celebrate #Pride in Chicago pic.twitter.com/06GbKtqP8l — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) June 28, 2020

"Aerial footage shows massive crowds rallying to celebrate #Pride in Chicago," the Bloomberg QuickTake Twitter account posted on Sunday with a video that featured people amassing with little or no social distancing.

