Mashable Complains Star Wars Creators Are All White Men

A woman who writes about movies for Mashable has a major complaint about the Star Wars franchise: all the films are created by white men.

Forget the fact that George Lucas, who created Star Wars, is a white guy who created the very universe that Angie Han of Mashable has issues with — she’s on a mission to make sure that the identity politics of the current political climate makes its way into Star Wars, too.

Han quotes Maureen Ryan of Variety, noting 24 people have been hired to “direct, write, or otherwise take the creative lead” on a Star Wars movie over the past 41 years. Han points out that only one of the 24 people was a white woman, and zero have been people of color.

Han continues, “By continuing to hire only white men, Lucasfilm is not helplessly reflecting some unfortunate but unchangeable norm. It’s making an active choice to reinforce a status quo that rewards white men while systematically shutting out anyone else.” – READ MORE

The big new “Star Wars” game is facing continued scrutiny, but this time it’s not from players – it’s from a Democratic politician in Hawaii. His name is Chris Lee, and he accused the game’s makers of “predatory behavior” in an address this week.

“This game is a Star Wars-themed online casino, designed to lure kids into spending money,” he said. “It’s a trap.”

Lee said that he’s looking into legislation in the coming year that could prohibit the sale of some games to people under 21 years of age. He also said he’s been “talking with several other States as well” regarding similar legislation elsewhere.

Specifically, Lee is addressing the “loot box” system that was previously in the game “Star Wars Battlefront 2.”