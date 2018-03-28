Mark Zuckerberg agrees to testify before Congress

Mark Zuckerberg has finally caved to pressure to testify before Congress about the social network’s data-privacy scandal.

Facebook’s 33-year-old chief executive is in talks with the House Energy and Commerce Committee to “determine a day and time … to testify,” Elena Hernandez, a spokeswoman for the panel, confirmed in a Tuesday statement.

Zuckerberg’s decision comes after repeated calls by US lawmakers for him to submit to a Capitol Hill grilling.

Since the scandal broke, Zuckerberg’s net worth has fallen by about $13 billion over 10 days, to roughly $62 billion. On Tuesday, shares of the Menlo Park, Calif., company tanked 4.9 percent, to $152.22. – READ MORE

