Mark Levin: ‘Trump gets treated worse than a terrorist or mass murderer’

“Life, Liberty & Levin” host Mark Levin was in rare form Thursday night blasting House Democrats over their impeachment inquiry.

“So, Nixon and Clinton got treated fairly,” Levin said on “Hannity.” “Trump gets treated worse than a terrorist or mass murder.”

Levin who read passages from the Clinton impeachment inquiry showcasing why he believes that Democrats are treating President Trump unfairly, accusing Democrats trying to push an impeachment trial in the 2020 general election.

“I hear some of these legal…analysts out there going on and on about that’s the next stage. No, I’m afraid not. You didn’t have an official vote on an impeachment hearing, “Levin said. “This entire thing is the Democrat Party in the House seizing control of the instrumentalities of the House bastardizing the impeachment clause in order to drive a trial into the general election.”

The radio host also dismissed the testimony earlier in the week of diplomat Bill Taylor.

“We have testimony from William Taylor, who the Hell is William Taylor,” Levin said. “All of a sudden he’s the great William Taylor, because Adam Schiff has annointed his such.” – READ MORE