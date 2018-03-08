Mark Cuban Denies Sexual Assault Claim After Oregon Newspaper Uncovers 2011 Police Report

The wave of sexual misconduct charges against powerful men continues with another hitting the sports world, after a small newspaper in Oregon uncovered a 2011 police report that revealed a woman had accused Mavericks owner Mark Cuban of inappropriately groping her at a Portland bar.

“It’s unclear from the police report whether Cuban knew McGuire would be calling,” Willamette Week reported. “But an 18-page transcript shows that rather than summoning a lawyer, the Mavericks owner engaged the detective in a lengthy, free-flowing conversation,” the newspaper reported.

Cuban denied the allegation then and has again since the newspaper article was published.

“It didn’t happen,” Cuban said Tuesday in an email to multiple media outlets.

But the 2011 police report reveals Cuban — a billionaire and investor on the Shark Tank reality TV show — was shaken by them. – READ MORE

