MARGOT KIDDER ‘SUPERMAN’ STAR, DEAD

Margot Kidder, the actress who played Lois Lane in “Superman,” died Sunday in Montana.

She was 69.

Margot was at her home when she passed away, according to the spokesperson at Franzen-Davis Funeral Home in Livingston, MT. The cause of death is unknown at this point.

Margot starred opposite Christopher Reeve in 1978’s “Superman,” and also in the 3 sequels. She continued acting right up until this year, taking small roles in TV shows and movies — but also had stage roles … including “The Vagina Monologues” on Broadway. She reportedly had 2 more roles yet to be released.

