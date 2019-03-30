Marathon champion says women’s sports should be protected from transgender athletes — activists go on the attack

Paula Radcliffe, the fastest women’s marathon runner in history, spoke out against transgender athletes competing in elite women’s sports and was attacked by transgender activists on social media for her opinion.

“Actually transitioning is a choice,” she explained. “Whereas an intersex athlete, it’s just the way they were born, they haven’t chosen for their body to be producing more testosterone, they haven’t chosen for it to be like this.

“And they’re not cheating in any way,” Radcliffe continued, “and it’s really difficult, because the levels of testosterone mean that it’s essentially not fair competition with the females with normal levels of testosterone.”

“But they haven’t chosen to make that change which is what is happening in transgendered,” she continued, “because they should be in male sport. And if they have chosen to transition then they are asking to compete in female sport.”

“Probably hundreds of transgenders want to take part in sport for all of the benefits it brings,” Radcliffe said, “and all we’re saying is, that’s fine, but not elite sports because elite sports, that female section of elite sports has to protect, so that females can genuinely reach the top of it.” – READ MORE