Many College Students Support Socialism. But Apparently Not When It Comes To Their GPA

Florida International University students were supportive of socialism, but the response was different when they were faced with the idea of a socialist GPA policy.

Students shared their views on socialism with Campus Reform, and some said they preferred socialism over capitalism.

“Socialism is more geared toward helping the people in your, um, you know, the governed,” one student told Campus Reform.

Students had a different response when asked about a policy where those with the higher GPAs have to give some of the points to people at the bottom.

“It would be kind of like hypocritical for me to say no,” one student responded.

“No, I wouldn’t sacrifice my own things, like sacrifice my own time, to help somebody else who, um, didn’t want to make those same sacrifices,” another student said.

“You’re basically profiting off of my work for you, so who’s really the bad guy here?” a different student said.

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders recently said the Democratic Party could win the 2020 presidential election if socialism was better explained to people.

Follow Neetu on Twitter

Send tips to: [email protected]Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]