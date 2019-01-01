‘MANSPLAINING’: Ocasio-Cortez lashes out after Twitter users question ‘Alex from the Bronx’ mantra

New York Democratic Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raged on Twitter over the weekend after being called out for an embarrassing lie about her elite upbringing.

🎶 Don’t be fooled by the plaques that we got, I’m still / I’m still Alex from the Bronx 🎶 pic.twitter.com/eO68AGxn2z — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 27, 2018

While she claims to be “Alex from the Bronx,” the Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles pointed out that she’s actually from a wealthy enclave in upstate New York.

The average household wealth of the town in which you grew up is $1.2 million. https://t.co/4sLCLWfnCb — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) December 28, 2018

Yep. As everyone knows, I grew up between two worlds + experienced 1st hand how a child’s zip code can shape their destiny. It was scrubbing those households’ toilets w/ my mother that I saw and breathed income inequality. I decided to make a difference.

You decide to do this. https://t.co/kMtbGQo8o8 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 28, 2018

In which a Republican literally tries to mansplaining *my own childhood* and life to me. And in true mansplaining form, he’s doing it wrong with an great degree of confidence. It begs the question: is the GOP really “sending us their best?” 🤔 https://t.co/GNr9NACGoC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 28, 2018

Earlier this year, Ocasio-Cortez came under fire when her official campaign website stated that she grew up in the Bronx, which is one of the five boroughs of New York City.

A report from The Daily Mail detailed how Ocasio-Cortez actually grew up in a very wealthy area and a nice home for a better part of her life:

The home, a single-story with a finished basement, most recently sold for $355,000 in 2016. The median annual income in the area is $116,741, compared to the median annual income of $48,315 in Parkchester’s zip code, according to the latest Census data. – READ MORE