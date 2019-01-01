 

‘MANSPLAINING’: Ocasio-Cortez lashes out after Twitter users question ‘Alex from the Bronx’ mantra

New York Democratic Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raged on Twitter over the weekend after being called out for an embarrassing lie about her elite upbringing.

While she claims to be “Alex from the Bronx,” the Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles pointed out that she’s actually from a wealthy enclave in upstate New York.

Earlier this year, Ocasio-Cortez came under fire when her official campaign website stated that she grew up in the Bronx, which is one of the five boroughs of New York City.

A report from The Daily Mail detailed how Ocasio-Cortez actually grew up in a very wealthy area and a nice home for a better part of her life:

The home, a single-story with a finished basement, most recently sold for $355,000 in 2016. The median annual income in the area is $116,741, compared to the median annual income of $48,315 in Parkchester’s zip code, according to the latest Census data. – READ MORE

 

