Manhattan Goes Dark: Major Power Outage Hits NYC On Anniversary Of 1977 Great Blackout

A power failure plunged a stretch of the West Side of Manhattan into darkness on Saturday night, trapping people in subway cars and elevators for a time, leaving drivers to fend for themselves at intersections with no traffic signals and eerily dimming the lights in a swath of Times Square.

Stores emptied out, and Broadway shows did not go on: Most theaters canceled their performances. In restaurants and bars, people drank by the glow of their smartphones.

But the lights — and, on a warm Saturday night in midsummer, the air conditioning and fans that keep people cool — began to return about 10 p.m. Power was fully restored by midnight, with cheers ringing out on the streets in response.

I took the second picture yesterday. There’s a difference of 24 hours and 27 minutes based on the camera roll time stamps. #blackout #NYCblackout Manhattan pic.twitter.com/xV0jXtCRs4 — Aziz Musa (@AzizJM) July 14, 2019

Yeah. Today is the anniversary of the 1977 Blackout which resulted in much looting around the city. That was just 1 part of a crazy year in NYC. What are the chances that 42 years later, half of Manhattan goes out of power. pic.twitter.com/u4VJ8n3zYz — (@JOrtega95) July 14, 2019

Con Edison said that the power failed at 6:47 p.m. and that 73,000 customers were in the dark for at least three hours, mainly on the West Side. The blackout stretched from 72nd Street to the West 40s, and from Fifth Avenue to the Hudson River.

Con Edison said the failure apparently stemmed from a problem at a substation on West 49th Street, and affected six power sectors.

John McAvoy, Con Edison's chairman and chief executive, suggested it was a mechanical failure but emphasized that the utility would not know the cause until an investigation was completed.