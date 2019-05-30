Man Who Set Himself Ablaze Near the White House Dies

The man who set himself ablaze near the White House grounds on Wednesday has died, authorities have confirmed.
Arnav Gupta of Bethesda Maryland self-immolated near 15th Street and Constitution Ave., located south of the White House around 12:20 p.m. EST, U.S. Secret Serice officials said. National Park Service and U.S. Park Police provided first aid to the individual and was rushed to a nearby hospital shortly after.
U.S. Park Police announced in an earlier Thursday morning statement that Gupta succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday evening.View image on Twitter
Police spokesman Sgt. Eduardo Delgado said police have not identified a motive.
Social media users shared footage of the incident with one showing law enforcement scrambling to the scene of the fire. The video shows what appears to be a fire extinguisher used on the fire.