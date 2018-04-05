Man deported 3 times now faces charge of sexually assaulting a child

a man thrown out of the U.S. three times somehow made it back here again, and he now faces a charge of sexually assaulting a child in Cleveland.

Felony sex charges are pending in Cuyahoga County Court against Antonio Barrera.

The federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency says Barrera was deported to Mexico three times between 2007-2008.

Last December, Cleveland police say he sexually assaulted a child on the city’s east side. Investigators say the victim was a relative.

Thursday, the victim’s mother told the I-Team she walked in on the attack. She told us Barrera had been living there with relatives and working at a factory. And, his past was no secret.

The victim’s mother said, “Yes, we all knew he didn’t have papers.”

Officials fave also obtained handwritten letters sent to the court signed with the name Antonio Barrera. He doesn’t speak English. But the letters are written in English. One asks for drug treatment instead of prison. The other asks for a trial. Both talk about Mexico.

