Man Deliberately Rams Vehicle Into GOP Tent Full Of Volunteers, Trump Responds

Authorities in Florida said on Saturday that a man deliberately rammed a vehicle into a tent of Republican volunteers who were registering people to vote.

“Jacksonville police say a driver intentionally crashed a van through a tent where Duval County GOP volunteers were registering voters Saturday afternoon,” The Florida Times-Union reported. “Several Duval County GOP volunteers were working at the registration tent when a white man in his early 20s driving an older – possibly 1980s – brown van pulled up toward the tent.”

These unprovoked, senseless attacks on @realDonaldTrump‘s supporters need to end. I want to echo the @DuvalGOP in saying: We will not be silenced by cowards, and these disgusting acts will only make us work harder to win November. https://t.co/GQ7OrbtSO2 — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 9, 2020

Law Enforcement has been notified. Be careful tough guys who you play with! https://t.co/1Pq0hOrzy2 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2020

Lt. Larry Gayle of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told reporters that law enforcement was looking at the incident “as in reference to interruption of the political process.”

“We are investigating this as a aggravated assault,” Gayle said. “Several people were in the area and could have been seriously hurt. … JSO is taking the situation very seriously.” – READ MORE

