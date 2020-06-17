Man accused of shoving elderly NYC woman has been arrested over 100 times

A career criminal with more than 100 arrests to his name was busted for cruelly shoving a 92-year-old woman into a Manhattan fire hydrant — leaving his victim too scared to walk alone in her own neighborhood.

The injured elder, a Bronx native named Geraldine, spoke to The Post on Tuesday after cops arrested convicted sex offender Rashid Brimmage, 31, and charged him with attacking her.

“I thought a brick hit me or something hit me on the left side of my head, and I went right down and hit my head against the hydrant,” Geraldine, who asked that her last name be withheld for safety reasons, said of the attack. “Blood was coming out, not spurting blood, but blood was dripping.”

Geraldine, who has lived in Manhattan for more than 50 years, was on her way to Duane Reade when Brimmage allegedly shoved her to the ground near Third Avenue and East 16th Street in Gramercy Park at about 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

She slammed against the fire hydrant and lay on the ground until a passerby called 911 and medics rushed her to nearby Beth Israel Hospital.

The former teacher, who never married but is dating an 89-year-old lawyer, said her physical wounds were relatively minor and have since healed — but the mental toll has been much more severe.

“Mostly I’m shaken. My head still hurts where it was bleeding, where I hit the hydrant — or where he hit me, I don’t know,” she said. – READ MORE

