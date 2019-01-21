Man, 19, detained on immigration concerns wanted in 4 Nevada murders

Investigators in northern Nevada said a suspect in the murders of four people, three of them women, is in custody on an immigration hold and other charges.

Wilbur Ernesti Martinez-Guzman, 19, was arrested Saturday afternoon by deputies from the Carson County Sheriff’s Office, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam told a news conference Sunday.

“We feel confident we have the evidence to link him to all four homicides,” Balaam said.

Investigators said the killings started on or around Jan. 10 in Gardnerville, a town south of Carson City. Connie Koontz, 56, was found shot and killed in her home. On Jan. 13, 74-year-old Sophia Renken was found dead in her home approximately a mile away from Koontz.

The FBI joined the investigation after the bodies of married couple Gerald David, 81, and Sharon David, 80, were found in their home on the southern edge of Reno Wednesday. Balaam told The Associated Press on Friday that all four killings were similar in the use of a firearm and the removal of objects from the victims’ homes. – READ MORE