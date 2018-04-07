Male Democrat accused of using Colorado Senate’s women’s restroom ‘multiple times’

State police in Colorado have reportedly posted signage and changed the access code to a previously unmarked women’s restroom inside the state Capitol building in Denver, based on complaints that a male Democratic state senator had frequently been using the room, according to media reports.

The lawmaker in question, state Sen. Daniel Kagan, disputes the accusation, saying he used the women’s restroom just one time, by mistake, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Report finds sexual harassment, misconduct common but largely unreported at Colorado Capitol https://t.co/7QpMS4VtIH pic.twitter.com/iSi6lGoRNf — FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) April 5, 2018

But in March, state Sen. Beth Martinez Humenik filed a workplace sexual harassment complaint against Kagan, contending he had used the women’s restroom “multiple times.”

She claimed, in an interview with KUNC radio, she personally encountered Kagan in the restroom and asked “What are you doing in here?,” and claims other women who work in the Capitol have had “similar experiences.” – READ MORE

