Majority of Americans Say Economy Is Good — Highest Rating Ever in 10 Years of CNBC Poll
The economic boom that has taken place on President Donald Trump’s watch is so strong that a new survey showed Americans are giving the economy its highest ratings ever.
For the past 10 years, CNBC has been conducting its All-America Economic Survey. Never before has it shown results like this, according to CNBC.
Fifty-four percent of those responding to the poll called the economy “good” or “excellent,” CNBC reported. That’s the highest number ever recorded in the 10 years CNBC has been doing the survey. The survey hit a low in pessimism, with 43 percent saying the economy is “fair” or “poor,” according to the network.
The survey makes the Trump factor clear: Upbeat views of the economy have risen 20 points since Trump was elected president. – READ MORE