Majority Believe BLM Made Racial Tensions Worse, New Poll Finds

A New survey has found that a majority of 55% of British people believe that the Black Lives Matter movement has enflamed racial tensions rather than improving the situation in the country.

The poll, conducted by Opinium, found that only 17% of respondents actually believe the movement has had a positive impact on race relations in the UK.

Even 44% of people from ethnic minority backgrounds agree that BLM has had a negative impact.

A whopping 70% of conservatives agree that the movement has stoked racial disharmony:

Commenting on the findings, the director of the Centre for Research in Race and Education based at the University of Birmingham, Professor Kalwant Bhopal told The Guardian that it shows white people “feel their privilege is being threatened and questioned”.– READ MORE

